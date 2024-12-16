Luis Enrique hails PSG performance after ending Lyon's unbeaten run

PARIS : Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique was full of praise for his side's control and quality during their win over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, which brought an end to the visitors' unbeaten streak and kept PSG clear at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG were largely in control and secured a 3-1 home victory after Goncalo Ramos sealed the win late on to end Lyon's nine-match unbeaten run.

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table with 37 points, seven ahead of Olympique de Marseille in second.

Luis Enrique's side were the only team in the top eight that did not drop points this round and are still unbeaten in the league this season.

"Today, we played against an opponent full of confidence ... and I think we were at a very good level," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"At the end of the first half, conceding that goal may have cost us a bit, but when you’re up against players of this calibre, it’s important to make very few mistakes and on the whole, we’re happy."

Desire Doue was heavily involved in the win, with the PSG striker earning a penalty and chipping in with an assist.

"I felt very good. Once again tonight I tried to listen to the coach's advice, to apply the tactics and also to help my teammates. Try to do my best to perform and to help the team," he said.

"It is also for the fans who encourage us all the time. They always push us, even in the most difficult moments we have had recently. We are coming back well and that is the most important thing."