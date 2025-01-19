Luis Enrique lauds PSG resilience in comeback win

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique praised his team for their dramatic comeback win at Lens on Saturday, but voiced frustration at their stuttering performance.

PSG secured a 2-1 victory through Bradley Barcola's late strike to move 10 points clear at the top of the standings.

"It was a very contested, very difficult match. All matches are tough, and it’s hard to attack an opponent who defends so well with character and aggression," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We started well, with control, but the real problems came in the second half of the first period when Lens became more dangerous.

"The second half was at a higher level, with more chances. The rhythm wasn’t enough in the first half, and we realised we needed to search for more depth."

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was not part of the squad at Lens after arriving at PSG on Friday from Italian side Napoli for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($71.9 million).

"We wanted to sign him for a long time," Luis Enrique said.

"He has experience, personality, and he knows how to score, dribble, and defend. It’s a very good signing, a great addition to an already excellent squad. I believe he will demonstrate his quality with us."

PSG now turn their focus to the Champions League, sitting just outside the playoff spots in 25th place with two group matches left. They host Manchester City on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9736 euros)