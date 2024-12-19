Luis Enrique praises PSG grit after Donnarumma face injury

MONACO, France - Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique declined to criticise referee Francois Letexier for not sending off AS Monaco defender Wilfried Singo on Wednesday after a dangerous challenge left PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a gashed face.

PSG came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2 at Monaco but they had to replace Donnarumma midway through the first half after Singo's studs-up challenge left a number of nasty gashes on the goalkeeper's face.

"The refereeing decisions? I can't do anything, I couldn't see the action, but when you see an action like that it's always difficult," Luis Enrique said in a post-match interview.

"The players don't intend to hurt. It's difficult to referee this kind of match, I'm not talking about the refereeing work," he added.

Singo had been booked a few minutes previously, but French media reported that the referee saw the contact as incidental, rather than deliberate, and allowed him to remain on the field. Donnarumma, however, had to be replaced by reserve keeper Matvey Safonov.

Despite going 2-1 behind in the second half, PSG bounced back with a goal from Goncalo Ramos and a brace from Ousmane Dembele to extend their unbeaten run in the league this season to 16 games.

PSG enter the Christmas break top of the table on 40 points, 10 clear of nearest rivals Olympique de Marseille and Monaco.

"The objective was achieved. It was a difficult match, we weren't up to par at all times, they knew how to come back and take the lead, but I'm happy with the result," Luis Enrique said.