Luis Enrique praises PSG's focus as they extend unbeaten run

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique praised his side for not being distracted by their Champions League playoff as they extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season to 22 games with a comfortable 1-0 win at Toulouse on Saturday.

PSG lead Ligue 1 with 56 points and are 10 points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

They also showed their dominance in the Champions League playoffs by winning Tuesday's first leg 3-0 against fellow Ligue 1 side Brest, who they will meet in the return leg on Wednesday.

"This was a league match between two Champions League matches where losing focus is very easy. Yet I think it's a very important quality that we have, that we compete at a high level," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

The coach also stressed the importance of having a strong squad.

"The intention is the same, no matter who wears the Paris shirt. Our objective was to have many players who could compete and win, regardless of the line-up."

The coach was delighted to have come away with the points against a Toulouse side, which he said were well-drilled and deserved respect despite their mid-table league position.

"Toulouse are always a challenge, especially when they're organised defensively," the manager said.

He added that he was pleased with the growing resourcefulness of his squad, whose team spirit he believes is the key to PSG's continued success.