Luis Enrique savours special moment at in-form PSG

Paris St Germain have scored 23 goals in their last seven games in all competitions and the French side are on a 17-match unbeaten run, with manager Luis Enrique saying on Friday that he was delighted by his in-form team's goal-scoring exploits.

PSG top the Ligue 1 standings with 53 points from 21 matches, 10 more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille. The Parisian side also seized control of their Champions League playoff with a commanding 3-0 first-leg win at Brest on Tuesday.

"We are in a very special moment. The whole team is effective, which makes us very happy, it gives us energy to continue fighting in all competitions," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We hand out the grades at the end of the school year. But today it is positive. The players and the staff are on the same line, and that is very positive," he added.

"The first thing is that the players have to feel that we trust them, which is why I change my starting line-ups. Our main idea is to be unpredictable for the opposition and predictable for ourselves. I like the way we play."

The Spaniard also had high praise for 20-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Neves, who has impressed with his performances since his move to Parc des Princes from Benfica last year.

"He arrived with his qualities. We knew he was going to be a very important player for us. He is like (Brazilian defender Lucas) Beraldo, who adapted very quickly. We have players who are very good defensively and with the ball," Luis Enrique said.

PSG travel to 10th-placed Toulouse on Saturday and Luis Enrique was wary of Carles Martinez Novell's side despite their position in the standings.

"They have been struggling at home recently, but their coach knows our style of play very well. We didn't beat Toulouse last season in Ligue 1. They managed to win at our place. Their coach knows how to cause us problems," he said.