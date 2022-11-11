Spain's Luis Enrique believes he is the best manager in the world

MADRID: Spain manager Luis Enrique is brimming with confidence about his ability to lead Spain to a second World Cup title at this year's tournament in Qatar, 12 years on from their first triumph.

After announcing his 26-man World Cup squad on Friday (Nov 11), the former Barcelona coach said he had never had any doubts about whether he was the best man for the job.

"How can I doubt myself? I am the best coach on the face of the earth," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday.

"If I have to convince my players I have to be convinced myself... There is no better coach than me. I know it's not true, but I believe it. Doubts? None!"

Spain included Barca's Ansu Fati but left out veterans like Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Barcelona's Marcos Alonso and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their 26-man World Cup squad as they put their faith in a new generation.

It is a risk worth taking according to Luis Enrique, who led Spain to the European Championship semi-finals and Nations League final last year with a team aged on average just over 25.

"When one decides to come to the national team, beyond the aspiration that the position generates, we had the clear objective of going back to compete for the titles of the great tournaments," Luis Enrique said.

"On the personal level, I'm delighted, with energy. I remember my coaches and how they experienced it.

"When I was a player I thought that the coach should be ignored, that he should call me for the squad and just leave me alone. I see it differently now."

Spain resume training on Monday and will travel the next day to Amman, where they will face Jordan in a friendly ahead of their World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov 23.

They will also face Germany and Japan in Group E.

