Luis Enrique's PSG hope to bring joy to fans with win over rivals Marseille

While Paris St-Germain can extend their lead atop Ligue 1 to 19 points if they beat Olympique de Marseille, manager Luis Enrique said it was beating their bitter rivals that really counted.

The defending champions PSG are unbeaten in 25 league matches on 65 points, 16 ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's second-placed Marseille.

"This match represents one of the best games we can play. We can still bring joy to our fans," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of the home match at the Parc des Princes. "The importance of the derby has nothing to do with the standings."

Enrique said he hoped for a "great festival of football" against De Zerbi's team:

"He's going to fight for possession and press high, with one-on-ones. The match isn't just an emotional affair, it's also tactical."

The rivalry, dubbed "Le Classique", has often been marred by offensive chants. Before the meeting in October, PSG fans targeted Marseille's ex-PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Asked about the possibility of similar incidents on Sunday, the Spaniard said: "My thoughts are always the same: we need the support of our fans at every match, we love their support over the seasons. I'd like us to be able to count on that support at every game.

"The fans should really focus on PSG, respect the opponents, support the team."

He said captain Marquinhos, who was taken off in the 92nd minute of PSG's win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, was available for selection.

"He had some discomfort - it's not an injury at all, he's fine," he added.

"We'll analyse the risk to see whether we should take it or not. He's not going to get a rest during the international break ... I'm going to continue with my rotation, that's the way I see the game. We're always competitive."