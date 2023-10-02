Logo
Sport

Lukaku and Pellegrini revive Roma with win against Frosinone
02 Oct 2023 05:05AM
Goals by Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini helped AS Roma to a 2-0 win at home against newly-promoted Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday, relieving pressure on manager Jose Mourinho.

After 21 minutes, Lukaku deftly changed direction to evade his marker and strike home from 12-yards to give the hosts the lead.

Frosinone, who had lost just one of their previous 17 away matches, pushed for an equaliser but Roma captain Pellegrini extinguished their hopes with a perfectly-timed volley from a freekick seven minutes from the end.

The result ended a disappointing run for Mourinho's side, who had suffered a 4-1 defeat by Genoa on Thursday, leaving them hovering just above the relegation zone.

Roma now move up to 12th place with eight points after seven matches. Frosinone are 10th on nine points.

Source: Reuters

