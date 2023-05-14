Logo
Sport

Lukaku double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Sassuolo
Lukaku double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Sassuolo

14 May 2023 04:46AM
Two goals by striker Romelu Lukaku helped Inter Milan to a 4-2 win over mid-table Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday, lifting them up to third with three games remaining in the season.

Lukaku fired home from long range to give Inter the lead late in the first half before Sassuolo defender Ruan Tressoldi doubled Inter's lead with an own goal.

Lautaro Martinez made it 3-0 from distance but Sassuolo pulled two goals back through Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi to keep Inter on their toes until Lukaku sealed the win with a close-range finish one minute from time.

Inter moved on to 66 points, one ahead of fourth-placed Lazio and five more than neighbours Milan who suffered a shock 2-0 loss at Spezia on Saturday to remain fifth.

Source: Reuters

