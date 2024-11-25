Logo
Sport

Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with 1-0 win over Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AS Roma - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 24, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AS Roma - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 24, 2024 Napoli's David Neres in action REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AS Roma - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 24, 2024 Napoli's Mathias Olivera in action with AS Roma's Saud Abdulhamid REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AS Roma - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 24, 2024 Napoli's Scott McTominay in action with AS Roma's Bryan Cristante REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
25 Nov 2024 03:13AM
NAPLES, Italy : Napoli edged out AS Roma 1-0 at home on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku's second-half goal securing all three points and top spot in Serie A.

It took 54 minutes for Napoli to break the deadlock, with Lukaku sliding in to meet Giovanni Di Lorenzo's low cross from close range and score against the team he played for last season.

Roma woke up after Lukaku's goal, with Artem Dovbyk powering a header off the woodwork from a free kick minutes later, but they couldn't find an equaliser.

Napoli have 29 points after 13 matches, one point ahead of Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina, who occupy second, third, and fourth respectively.

Source: Reuters

