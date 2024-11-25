Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with 1-0 win over Roma

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli edged out AS Roma 1-0 at home on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku's second-half goal securing all three points and top spot in Serie A.

It took 54 minutes for Napoli to break the deadlock, with Lukaku sliding in to meet Giovanni Di Lorenzo's low cross from close range and score against the team he played for last season.

Roma woke up after Lukaku's goal, with Artem Dovbyk powering a header off the woodwork from a free kick minutes later, but they couldn't find an equaliser.

Napoli have 29 points after 13 matches, one point ahead of Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina, who occupy second, third, and fourth respectively.