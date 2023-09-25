Logo
Lukaku strike not enough as Roma held to 1-1 draw at Torino
Lukaku strike not enough as Roma held to 1-1 draw at Torino

25 Sep 2023 05:11AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2023 05:22AM)
A late header by Duvan Zapata gave Torino a 1-1 draw at home to AS Roma on Sunday, quashing the Roman side's hopes of improving on their underwhelming start to the Serie A season.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku had put Roma ahead in the 68th minute, taking the ball around his marker and sending a low, left-footed shot into the net.

The goal gave Jose Mourinho's side hope that their fortunes were on the rise after one win, one draw and two losses in the first four games.

But five minutes before stoppage time, the hosts equalised when Colombian Zapata scored with a well-timed, diving header from a cross from a free-kick.

Roma are now 13th in the table with five points, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan. Torino are ninth with eight points.

Source: Reuters

