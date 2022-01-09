Logo
Lukaku on target as Chelsea crush Chesterfield in FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea v Chesterfield - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 8, 2022 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea v Chesterfield - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 8, 2022 Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire in action with Chelsea's Ross Barkley REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea v Chesterfield - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 8, 2022 Chesterfield's Akwasi Asante in action with Chelsea's Saul Niguez REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea v Chesterfield - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 8, 2022 Chelsea's Lewis Baker in action with Chesterfield's Liam Mandeville Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Chelsea v Chesterfield - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 8, 2022 Chelsea's Timo Werner in action with Chesterfield's Fraser Kerr REUTERS/David Klein
09 Jan 2022 03:44AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 03:55AM)
LONDON: Romelu Lukaku scored for Chelsea in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round victory over minor league Chesterfield on Saturday (Jan 8) - his first goal since upsetting manager Thomas Tuchel in a television interview.

Lukaku struck in the 20th minute to put his side 3-0 up after goals by Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi had put the European champions in control at Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen made it 4-0 before halftime and Hakim Ziyech scored from the spot in the second half before Chesterfield's travelling fans were rewarded with a consolation goal for Akwasi Asante.

Record signing Lukaku was dropped for last Sunday's Premier League draw with Liverpool after comments he made in an interview recorded three weeks ago, saying he was not happy with his role at the club and would like to return to Inter Milan.

After holding clear-the-air talks with Tuchel he returned for the League Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

