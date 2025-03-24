Lukaku's late double leads Belgium to 3-0 win over Ukraine to retain League A spot

GENK, Belgium : Belgium retained their place in League A of the Nations League with a stunning 3-0 home win over Ukraine on Sunday as Romelu Lukaku's late double helped them secure a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Ukraine had a two-goal lead in the tie after their comeback win in the first leg and looked set to hold on to their advantage as a dominant Belgium struggled to find a way past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for much of the match.

But Belgium managed to break the deadlock in the 70th minute when substitute Maxim De Cuyper scored with a first-time effort off a quick pass from Jeremy Doku.

Lukaku then made it 2-0 to level the tie with a terrific volley from Kevin De Bruyne's cross five minutes later, before Ukraine almost restored their lead as Artem Dovbyk's header was saved by Matz Sels, who replaced Thibaut Courtois in goal for Belgium.

Lukaku sealed their aggregate victory in the 86th minute as he netted his second goal with a low shot past Lunin, who had pulled off a couple of key saves but could not prevent the Napoli striker scoring his 88th international goal.

IRELAND SURVIVE SCARE

In Dublin, Ireland fought back to beat Bulgaria 2-1 and secure their place in League B with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The hosts looked the more dangerous side in the opening stages and went close to opening the scoring as Bulgaria goalkeeper Plamen Iliev blocked Jake O'Brien's header before Troy Parrott hit the woodwork.

Yet Bulgaria grabbed the lead when Valentin Antov pounced on a loose ball to fire home from close range on the half-hour mark in what was the visitors' first attempt on goal.

Ireland went ahead on aggregate again as Evan Ferguson played a neat one-two with Finn Azaz before firing into the top corner, while substitute Adam Idah secured the win for the hosts in the 84th minute.

Earlier in the day, Greece earned a 3-0 win at Scotland to clinch a place in League A next season after coming back from a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Turkey sealed promotion with a commanding 3-0 victory over Hungary, completing a 6-1 aggregate triumph, while Serbia will remain in the top tier, defeating Austria 2-0 for a 3-1 aggregate win.

Georgia comfortably retained their League B spot with a dominant 6-1 win over Armenia, sealing a 9-1 aggregate victory. Kosovo earned promotion overcoming Iceland 3-1 and 5-2 on aggregate.

Adam Gnezda Cerin's extra-time goal handed Slovenia a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia to remain in League B.