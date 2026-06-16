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Lukaku’s worth to Belgium could yet be measured in gold
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Lukaku’s worth to Belgium could yet be measured in gold

Lukaku’s worth to Belgium could yet be measured in gold

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Belgium v Egypt - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after Egypt's Mohamed Hany scored an own goal for Belgium's first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

16 Jun 2026 05:40AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 06:13AM)
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SEATTLE, June 15 : Romelu Lukaku had only been on the pitch a little over 20 seconds when his power and persistence forced Egypt defender Mohamed Hany to turn the ball into his own net, underlining the striker’s value to Belgium at this World Cup.

Belgium and Egypt played to a 1-1 draw in Group G on Monday after Emam Ashour had given the North African side a first-half lead.

Belgium were struggling to force an equaliser until the burly Lukaku entered the fray and made an immediate impact, holding off two defenders as the ball ricocheted off Hany and into the net.

The striker spent much of the last year out of the team as he played only 69 minutes for Italian side Napoli last season.

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But following his return for Belgium’s two friendlies in June, Lukaku has shown his worth.

He scored his 90th international goal in the 2-0 win over Croatia, and grabbed an assist off the bench in the 5-0 rout of Tunisia.

The goal against Egypt will not go down in the record books as his, but may as well have, such was his influence in it.

IMPACT SUBSTITUTE

Lukaku is not fit enough to start games after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Belgium will be hoping he can soon change from impact substitute to a place in the starting lineup.

"We need to go slowly but surely. We want to get as far as possible in this World Cup with Lukaku," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said.

"That's our first objective and if he can play the super sub role, come on and score every time, that would be great.

"I'm happy for him and when you're an opponent and you see Lukaku coming onto the pitch, you're probably quaking in your boots and your level of concern is probably on the rise."

Lukaku does not have the pace of old, or the mobility, but rather the power and street smarts to bully defenders.

Charles De Ketelaere, who started against Egypt, does not offer the same attributes, while Dodi Lukebakio does not have much international experience. The other striker in the squad, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, is perhaps one for the future.

If Belgium can get Lukaku more minutes, their chances of a first World Cup trophy increase significantly.

They are next in action against Iran on Sunday before a final group game versus New Zealand on June 26. Both will be focusing on ways to nullify the threat of Lukaku.

Source: Reuters
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