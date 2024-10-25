Luton condemn racist abuse against striker Adebayo

Luton Town said the club was angry and frustrated after striker Elijah Adebayo was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The English Championship club said in a statement on Thursday that the 26-year-old player had again received racist messages on his Instagram account, having dealt with the same issue a year ago.

"Abuse of any kind is unacceptable. But does everyone know that? That's why we're doing our part to educate everyone that racism and all forms of abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable," the club said.

"How long will our players, our heroes - fellow human beings, for God's sake - be targeted because of the colour of their skin? There is NO place for racism."

The club also notified the police and Meta - the company that owns Instagram - after Adebayo informed them of the messages following Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland, in which the striker scored his first goal of the season.