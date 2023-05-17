Logo
Luton make Championship playoff final after 2-0 win over Sunderland
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-off - Semi Final - Second Leg - Luton Town v Sunderland - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - May 16, 2023 Luton Town's Tom Lockyer celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

17 May 2023 06:01AM
Luton Town moved a step closer to reaching the Premier League with a 2-0 home win over Sunderland thanks to first-half goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer in their Championship playoff semi-final, second leg on Tuesday for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Luton will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry City in the playoff final at Wembley on May 27. Those two teams meet again on Wednesday after the first leg ended goalless at Coventry.

Although Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg at the Stadium of Light, they failed to prevent the Hatters securing their first win in an English Football League playoff tie.

After the match the Luton fans flooded onto the pitch, embracing the players in sheer elation.

Luton narrowly missed out on playing in the Premier League's inaugural season, having been relegated from the old Football League First Division in 1992.

Burnley and Sheffield United have already been promoted to the Premier League for next season, having finished as Championship winners and runners-up respectively.

Source: Reuters

