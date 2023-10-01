Logo
Luton sink sorry Everton to secure first Premier League win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Luton Town - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 30, 2023 Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Luton Town - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 30, 2023 Luton Town's Jacob Brown celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Luton Town - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 30, 2023 Luton Town's Teden Mengi and Elijah Adebayo celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton
01 Oct 2023 12:56AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Two goals from set pieces earned Luton Town their first ever Premier League victory as they beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday to climb out of the bottom three and pile on misery on the hosts.

Without a goal at home in the league this season, Everton started swiftly, with Dwight McNeil drilling a volley just wide and Dominic Calvert-Lewin having a header comfortably saved.

Those misses set the tone for the game and the visitors opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Ashley Young's attempt to clear a corner was blocked into the net by Tom Lockyer.

Eight minutes later Everton were 2-0 down as Luton scored from another set piece, striker Carlton Morris firing home a free kick with a sumptuous half-volley.

Everton reduced the deficit in the 41st minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin bundled the ball home after a goalmouth scramble, and it was allowed to stand after a long VAR check for offside.

Everton pressed in the second half and Calvert-Lewin dragged a volley just wide of the far post, but a minute later Morris had the ball in the back of the net again for Luton, only to see the goal ruled out for offside.

The home side created 23 chances, but only five of them were on target as Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski enjoyed his quietest game since his side were promoted back to the top flight.

Boos rang around the ground at the final whistle as Everton's lack of scoring prowess allowed the visitors to hang on for a historic win that lifted them to 17th in the table on four points, one place behind Everton on goal difference.

The travelling Luton fans were a whole lot happier as they celebrated their maiden league win, and captain Lockyer paid tribute to them.

"Just look at the pictures at the end. The fans have been incredible with us since the start of the season," he said.

"We had a few performances where we weren't at our best and they were with us. It's special, you can see they know we will give everything for the shirt."

Morris said that his side were delighted to see their hard work on set pieces had paid off.

"It's all about momentum. It's huge in football. We've had a few tough results, it feels really good today but not too good. We don't want to get too high," he said.

"We will keep cool heads, but use that momentum going into the next few games."

Source: Reuters

