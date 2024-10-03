Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

LVMH announces 10-year sponsorship deal with Formula 1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

LVMH announces 10-year sponsorship deal with Formula 1

LVMH announces 10-year sponsorship deal with Formula 1

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is seen during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

03 Oct 2024 12:11AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2024 12:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :French luxury giant LVMH has reached a 10-year sponsorship deal with Formula 1 which covers its Louis Vuitton, Moet Hennessy and TAG Heuer brands, the company announced on Wednesday.

The partnership, the company's next major push into the sports world after it paid some 150 million euros ($165.77 million) to be the premium sponsor of the Paris Olympics, starts in 2025, the company added.

The deal, for which no value was disclosed, comes as luxury players seek to boost their presence in events combining brand exposure with hospitality, travel and entertainment.

"For many years, several of our Maisons have also chosen to invest in Formula 1," LVMH Watches CEO Frederic Arnault said, adding: "We want to further grow this experiential dimension that Formula 1 provides all over the world."

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement