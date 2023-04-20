LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

PARIS : LVMH hasn't yet signed any contract regarding the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but talks on the issue are ongoing, the groups chief executive, Bernard Arnault, said on Thursday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
PARIS : LVMH hasn't yet signed any contract regarding the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but talks on the issue are ongoing, the groups chief executive, Bernard Arnault, said on Thursday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us