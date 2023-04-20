Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

20 Apr 2023 06:15PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2023 06:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : LVMH hasn't yet signed any contract regarding the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but talks on the issue are ongoing, the groups chief executive, Bernard Arnault, said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.