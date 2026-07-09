Lynagh replaces Ioane as Italy make three changes to face New Zealand

July 9 : Wing Louis Lynagh and fullback Tommaso Allan were named in Italy's starting XV to face New Zealand in the Nations Championship in Wellington on Saturday, as head coach Gonzalo Quesada made three changes to the side which lost to Japan.

• Lynagh comes in for Monty Ioane, who is dropped from the matchday squad, while Allan replaces Lorenzo Pani who went off injured early in the 27-10 defeat to Japan in their opening Nations Championship test.

• Ross Vintcent is the other change, replacing lock Alessandro Ortombina who made his debut last weekend against Japan.

• Wing Malik Faissal, who also earned his first cap against Japan, retains his place in the starting side.

• Flanker Giulio Marini will make his international debut if he comes off the bench against the All Blacks.

• Italy have lost all previous 17 encounters with New Zealand, who beat France 34-32 in their opening fixture.

• Italy XV: 15–Tommaso Allan, 14–Malik Faissal, 13–Juan Ignacio Brex, 12–Tommaso Menoncello, 11–Louis Lynagh, 10–Paolo Garbisi, 9–Stephen Varney, 8–Lorenzo Cannone, 7–Michele Lamaro, 6–Ross Vintcent, 5–Andrea Zambonin, 4–Niccolo Cannone, 3–Marco Riccioni, 2–Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 1–Danilo Fischetti

• Replacements: 16–Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17–Mirco Spagnolo, 18–Muhamed Hasa, 19–Giulio Marini, 20–Federico Ruzza, 21–Riccardo Favretto, 22–Alessandro Garbisi, 23–Leonardo Marin