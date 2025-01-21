Lynn named as new Wales women's coach

Wales have appointed Sean Lynn as head coach for the women's team, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Monday, replacing Ioan Cunningham who stepped down in November.

Lynn, who won back-to-back Premiership Women's Rugby titles in 2023 and 2024 with Gloucester-Hartpury, has signed a three-year contract, and will remain at the club, who are top of the standings, until the end of the season.

"I'm Welsh and I'm coming home and you don't need me to tell you what this means to me," Lynn said in a WRU statement.

"Being the Wales Head coach is the pinnacle and I look forward to taking on a role with a squad of talented and exciting players."

Cunningham left by mutual consent after three years with Wales, a week after the WRU apologised to players for its handling of contract negotiations.

Wales managed only four wins in 11 games in 2024 and finished bottom of the table in last year's Six Nations. Their first game in this year's championship is away to Scotland on March 22.