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Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote
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Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote

Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote

Aug 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics in the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

28 Sep 2026 10:38PM
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Sept 28 : Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been unanimously named the 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league said on Monday.

• A starter in all 40 of her appearances, Miles averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

• She broke Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record (769 points) set in 2024, with 790 points.

• Miles swept the four WNBA Rookie of the Month awards during the regular season.

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• She powered Minnesota to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs where Lynx will seek a record fifth title.

• Received all 74 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Source: Reuters
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