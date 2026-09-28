Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote

Sept 28 : Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been unanimously named the 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league said on Monday.

• A starter in all 40 of her appearances, Miles averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

• She broke Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record (769 points) set in 2024, with 790 points.

• Miles swept the four WNBA Rookie of the Month awards during the regular season.

• She powered Minnesota to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs where Lynx will seek a record fifth title.

• Received all 74 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.