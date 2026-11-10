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Lyon appoint Vicens as manager until 2028
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Sport

Lyon appoint Vicens as manager until 2028

Lyon appoint Vicens as manager until 2028

Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - S.C. Braga v Real Betis - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - April 8, 2026 S.C. Braga coach Carlos Vicens before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

10 Nov 2026 01:17AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2026 01:29AM)
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PARIS, Nov 9 : Olympique Lyonnais have appointed Spain's Carlos Vicens as their new coach until June 2028 to succeed Paulo Fonseca, the French side said on Monday.

• "The management has chosen Carlos Vicens, whose approach to the game, demands and emphasis on player development fully match the direction set by the club," Lyon said in a statement.

• Vicens, 43, left SC Braga last month after 15 months in charge. He led the Portuguese side to the 2025-26 Europa League semi-finals.

• He was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City from 2021 to 2025.

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• Vicens succeeds Fonseca, who left Lyon last week to become manager of Sporting.

• Lyon sit fifth in Ligue 1 and 13th in the Europa League standings.

Source: Reuters
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