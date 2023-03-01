Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lyon beat Grenoble 2-1 to reach French Cup semi-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lyon beat Grenoble 2-1 to reach French Cup semi-finals

01 Mar 2023 06:18AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 06:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

First-half goals by forwards Bradley Barcola and Jeffinho helped Olympique Lyonnais beat second-tier side Grenoble 2-1 in the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Lyon took the lead in the 24th minute through a close-range header by Barcola, who was nicely set up by Nicolas Tagliafico.

Jeffinho doubled their lead with a brilliant individual effort shortly before halftime, scoring his first goal for Lyon since he joined in January from Brazilian side Botafogo.

Grenoble pulled one back in the 74th minute, after a mistake by the Lyon defence allowed winger Amine Sbai to make it 2-1.

Five-time winners Lyon, who knocked out Lille on penalties in the last 16, are looking to lift the French Cup for the first time since 2012.

Nantes host Lens on Wednesday, before Toulouse face Rodez and Olympique de Marseille take on Annecy to decide the other semi-finalists.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.