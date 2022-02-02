Lyon come from behind to beat Marseille

LYON, France : Moussa Dembele dug into his bag of tricks to score a stunning late winner as Olympique Lyonnais came from behind to beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in their rescheduled Ligue 1 match on Tuesday.

Dembele turned the visiting defenders as he collected the ball with his back to goal before chipping it over the onrushing goalkeeper for a sumptuous finish.

Xherdan Shaqiri had set up the goal with a pass from deep in the midfield, having earlier equalised with a 76th-minute header as Lyon fought back strongly in the second half.

Marseille had gone ahead in the 10th minute through Matteo Guendouzi, rising at the near post to head home Dimitri Payet’s corner.

The match was played behind closed doors, having been rescheduled from November when the original fixture was abandoned after Payet was hit by a bottle hurled from the stands at the Groupama Stadium.

Payet fell to the ground as he was getting ready to take a corner after five minutes, and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet, who then decided to abandon the match after a suspension of almost two hours.

Lyon were docked one point in December but the match was ordered to be replayed, without spectators.

Tuesday’s win moved the home side up to seventh while denying Marseille a chance to go second as they lost for the first time in 10 matches in all competitions.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)