Lyon beat Barcelona to claim Women's Champions League title
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais players and fans celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Christiane Endler in action with FC Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Selma Bacha in action with FC Barcelona's Mapi Leon REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Yara Nardi
22 May 2022 03:12AM (Updated: 22 May 2022 03:12AM)
TURIN, Italy : Olympique Lyonnais beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday after midfielder Amandine Henry netted a brilliant solo goal and striker Ada Hegerberg scored one and made another in the first half of an entertaining clash.

Henry gave the French side the lead with a stunning strike in the sixth minute, winning the ball and cutting inside on her right foot before firing a rocket of a shot from distance into the top right corner.

Hegerberg added a second with a header in the 23rd minute and the Norwegian striker teed up Catarina Macario to score Lyon's third with a tap-in 10 minutes later, with Alexia Putellas pulling one back for Barcelona before the break.

Barca's Patricia Guijarra chipped a stunning lob from inside the centre circle against the bar in a frenetic second half but Lyon were able to preserve their lead to secure an eighth Champions League title.

Source: Reuters

