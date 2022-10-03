Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lyon drawn with Arsenal and Juve in women's Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lyon drawn with Arsenal and Juve in women's Champions League

03 Oct 2022 08:00PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Defending champions Olympique Lyonnais will play Arsenal and Juventus in the women's Champions League group stage after the draw was held in Nyon on Monday.

Lyon, who have won the competition a record eight times, will also face Zurich in the group stage which begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Dec. 22.

Last year's runners-up Barcelona were drawn with Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica. Twice winners VfL Wolfsburg will face Slavia Prague, St Polten and Champions League debutants AS Roma.

Women's Super League champions Chelsea were drawn alongside twice runners-up Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Vllaznia - the first Albanian team to reach the last-16 stage of the competition.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

Group A: Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Vllaznia

Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, AS Roma

Group C: Lyon, Arsenal, Juventus, Zurich

Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.