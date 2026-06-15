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Lyon expects to be fit for Australia's home tests against Bangladesh
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Lyon expects to be fit for Australia's home tests against Bangladesh

Lyon expects to be fit for Australia's home tests against Bangladesh

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Third Test - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2025 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

15 Jun 2026 05:03PM
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June 15 : Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said on Monday he is on track to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the home test series against Bangladesh in August.

The 38-year-old suffered a torn hamstring during the third Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval in December, an injury that required surgery.

Lyon, who has taken 567 test wickets and is second on Australia's all-time list behind Shane Warne (708), said he had been working hard to get back in shape for the longest format of the game.

"Yeah, 100 per cent," Lyon told Australian media when asked if he was confident of playing in the opener of the two-test series, which starts on August 13 in Darwin.

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"It's been a lot of hard work, there's no point in hiding behind that, a lot of long days and stuff, but that's all been part of it.

"I wouldn't be doing all this work right now if I didn't want to play every test match.

"No one has a given right to be selected for Australia, so I know I need to make sure that I'm performing, doing all the right things. But I'm, hand on heart, set on playing every test match I'm available for."

The second match begins on August 22 in Mackay.

Source: Reuters
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