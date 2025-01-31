Logo
Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16
Sport

Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16

Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16
Soccer Football - Europa League - Olympique Lyonnais v Ludogorets Razgrad - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 30, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16
Soccer Football - Europa League - Olympique Lyonnais v Ludogorets Razgrad - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 30, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Ainsley Maitland-Niles in action with Ludogorets Razgrad's Anton Nedyalkov REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16
Soccer Football - Europa League - Olympique Lyonnais v Ludogorets Razgrad - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 30, 2025 Ludogorets Razgrad's Georgi Rusev in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Nicolas Tagliafico REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16
Soccer Football - Europa League - Olympique Lyonnais v Ludogorets Razgrad - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 30, 2025 Ludogorets Razgrad's Olivier Verdon in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Geoeges Mikautadze REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Lyon held by eliminated Ludogorets but through to last 16
Soccer Football - Europa League - Olympique Lyonnais v Ludogorets Razgrad - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 30, 2025 Ludogorets Razgrad's Jakub Piotrowski in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Rayan Cherki REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
31 Jan 2025 06:26AM
Olympique Lyonnais secured a direct spot for the Europa League last 16 despite a lacklustre 1-1 home draw against Ludogorets in the final round of league phase on Thursday.

The result left the French side in sixth place with 15 points from eight games.

Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring early in the second half after benefiting from a defensive blunder before Dinis Almeida levelled with 13 minutes left.

Lyon were without a permanent coach after Pierre Sage was sacked earlier this week amid a string of poor results with Paulo Fonseca set to succeed him on Friday.

Ludogorets, who were already eliminated, put on a decent fight and could have wrapped up the win in the second half.

The visitors had keeper Sergio Padt to thank for in the opening half but Lyon avoided defeat in the dying second thanks to a superb save by Lucas Perri and were booed by their crowd as they left the pitch.

Source: Reuters

