Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades

Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 Ballon d'Or - Chatelet Theatre, Paris, France - October 17, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas before the awards REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Final - VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - August 30, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais President Jean-Michel Aulas celebrates after winning the Champions League, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Alvaro Barrientos
Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - French Football Federation (FFF) Executive Committee Meeting - Paris, France - February 28, 2023 Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas arrives for the FFF executive committee meeting REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Olympique Lyonnais Press Conference - Groupama OL Training Center, Lyon, France - October 15, 2019 Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas during the press conference. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Final - VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - August 30, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais President Jean-Michel Aulas lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Champions League with players, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys
08 May 2023 05:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas has stepped down from his role after more than three decades with new owner John Textor appointed new chairman and chief executive officer, the French club announced on Monday.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported that Aulas was due to remain president for three more years but the new American ownership is looking to make substantial changes to the club's structure.

Aulas will remain honorary president, the club said, adding that Textor will be interim CEO until they find someone new. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Friday.

"OL Groupe sincerely thanks Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas for his commitment and unreserved dedication to Olympique Lyonnais over more than three decades, during which time more than 50 titles have been won for both the men's and women's teams," the club said.

"The priority of the new Chairman and CEO and the Board of Directors will be to strengthen Olympique Lyonnais' position on the world football stage, in line with the highest ambitions of its illustrious history."

Lyon are seventh in Ligue 1 with four games remaining.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.