Lyon re-sign striker Lacazette from Arsenal

Olympique Lyonnais have completed the signing of striker Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal on a contract until 2025, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Lacazette, who was out of contract at Arsenal, returns to the French side having previously played there for eight seasons before moving to the Premier League in 2017.

"Olympique Lyonnais are very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of Alexandre Lacazette, a product of the club's academy, for the next three seasons," the club said in a statement.

"The return to OL of Alexandre Lacazette ... has been the club's priority for several months and is perfectly in line with the new strategy now set up within the institution."

The 31-year-old Frenchman struggled at Arsenal last season, scoring just six times in 36 games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side, who missed out on a Champions League berth after finishing fifth in the league.

Lacazette netted 71 goals in 206 games in all for the London club, winning the FA Cup in 2020.