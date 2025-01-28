Lyon sack coach Sage amid poor run

Olympique Lyonnais have sacked coach Pierre Sage, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday, after a winless run of five matches across all competitions.

Lyon are sixth in the French top-flight after managing just one win in their last five league games. They were also knocked out of the French Cup following a defeat by French fifth-tier club Bourgoin-Jallieu in the round of 32.

Frenchman Sage, 45, was hired on a interim basis in November 2023 before being rewarded with a new contract until June 2026 after he guided the club to Europa League qualification last season.

"Olympique Lyonnais has been compelled to suspend coach Pierre Sage and staff members Jamal Alioui, Rui Lemos, Denis Valour and Remy Vercoutre, pending a decision in the next few days," Lyon said in a statement.

"This sporting decision, made in the current context of the 2024-2025 season, does not call into question the tremendous work carried out at the beginning of 2024, for which Olympique Lyonnais will always be grateful to Pierre Sage and his team."

Lyon next host Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.