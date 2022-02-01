Logo
Lyon sign Ndombele, Faivre on transfer deadline day
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 22, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Brest - Stade Pierre-Mauroy - Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - October 23, 2021 Brest's Romain Faivre celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
01 Feb 2022 12:31AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 01:00AM)
Olympique Lyonnais have completed the signings of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and forward Romain Faivre on transfer deadline day, the French club said on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ndombele returned to former club Lyon on loan until Jun 30, 2022, with an option to buy for €65 million (US$72.81 million), according to media reports.

Ndombele, who joined Spurs from Lyon for a club record fee of £54 million (US$72.59 million) in 2019, has failed to impress in England, and was booed off by fans when substituted against Morecambe in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Lyon said they have brought in Ndombele to cover for the departure of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who signed for Premier League club Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 side signed 23-year-old French international Faivre on a 4.5 year contract.

"The amount of the transfer is €15 million, to which may be added a further bonus of €2 million as well as a 15 per cent sell-on clause on any future transfer," Lyon said.

Faivre has made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 for Brest this season, scoring seven goals and registering five assists.

Lyon are 11th in the league standings, and next face Monaco on Feb 6.

Source: Reuters

