Lyon win 3-0 at Marseille
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - November 10, 2019 Olympique de Marseille players applaud fans at the end of the match REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

02 May 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 02 May 2022 05:06AM)
Olympique Lyonnais beat rivals Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in an entertaining Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, preventing Jorge Sampaoli's side from tightening their grip on an automatic Champions League spot.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 55th minute, after a close-range shot by Moussa Dembele was blocked by Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez but defender Castello Lukeba collected the ball to send the follow-up strike into the bottom left corner.

Lyon doubled their lead in the 76th minute when Dembele nodded home a precise cross from Malo Gusto, scoring his 17th league goal of the season.

Karl Toko Ekambi added the third goal for the visitors just before the final whistle, netting from the corner of the six-yard box.

Marseille held on to second place in the league, with 65 points, but Rennes and Monaco, who both enjoyed 2-0 weekend wins - over St Etienne and Angers respectively - are now three points behind. PSG, on 79, have already clinched the title.

The top two teams will qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed side will play in the third qualifying round.

Lyon, seventh in the league, are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 matches against Marseille in all competitions.

Source: Reuters

