Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lyon's Aouar gets first Algeria call-up after switch from France
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lyon's Aouar gets first Algeria call-up after switch from France

Lyon's Aouar gets first Algeria call-up after switch from France

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Olympique Lyonnais v Brondby - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 30, 2021 Olympique Lyonnais' Houssem Aouar celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

31 May 2023 10:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALGIERS : Olympique Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been called up to the Algeria squad for the first time ahead of games against Uganda and Tunisia, the national football association said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance to Algeria, where his parents were born, in March.

Algeria play Uganda in an Africa Cup on Nations qualifier on June 18 and host Tunisia in a friendly two days later.

Algeria, Cup of Nations champions in 1990 and 2019, have already secured qualification for the Finals of the next edition in Ivory Coast next January.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.