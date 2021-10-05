Logo
Lyon's Hegerberg set to return after 21 months out injured
FILE PHOTO: Ada Hegerberg exercises in a gym in Poznan, Poland June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

05 Oct 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 12:40PM)
Olympique Lyonnais forward Ada Hegerberg could make her comeback after 21 months out with a knee injury when they face Sweden's BK Hacken in the women's Champions League later on Tuesday, coach Sonia Bompastor said.

Hegerberg, 26, the inaugural winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, has been on the sidelines since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee in training in January last year.

The Norwegian was on Monday named in Lyon's squad for the trip to Hacken, as the seven-times European champions kick off their campaign in Group D of Europe's elite women's club competition.

"We're delighted to have Ada in the group after all these months of absence," Bompastor told reporters on Monday.

She did not reveal whether Hegerberg would feature in the match but said "anything is possible".

"She's delighted to be back with the group. If I think she can be part of the group, it's because she's good mentally and physically. She has no apprehension.

"After long months of absence, it'll take patience. Little by little rediscovering sensations. Ada is a competitor, she's mentally strong."

Hegerberg has won six French league titles and five Champions League trophies with Lyon, scoring more than 200 goals in all competitions for the club.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

