MELBOURNE, Nov 28 : Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out of Australia's much-changed squad for the four-test series against New Zealand, with selectors opting for uncapped Western Australian bowler Corey Rocchiccioli.

It is the first time Lyon has been omitted from a test squad based on form since his 2011 debut series against Sri Lanka. His absence casts doubt over the 39-year-old offspinner's international future.

Lyon is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in tests (577), behind only Shane Warne (708), but his form has dipped.

He was thoroughly overshadowed by his opposite number Simon Harmer in the recent 2-1 defeat in South Africa and managed only four wickets in the two-test home series against Bangladesh in August.

“Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” selectors boss George Bailey said in a statement on Saturday.

“We also know he has an extraordinary record, and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.”

Rocchiccioli, a 29-year-old offspinner, gets his chance after consistent form in the domestic Sheffield Shield. He boasts a first-class average of 30.62, with 205 wickets in 59 matches.

He also smashed 140 batting at number eight as player of the match in the draw against Tasmania at Perth Stadium this week.

Selectors axed all-rounders Beau Webster and Cooper Connolly, the former having been dropped for the final test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Connolly scored 29 and 0 at Newlands batting at number seven in his second test, and has struggled for runs since.

With number three Marnus Labuschagne's omission already confirmed, Queensland left-hander Jack Clayton was picked for his first test squad after a solid start in Sheffield Shield.

The makeup of Australia's top seven remains up in the air, though, with selectors to add a 14th player to the squad after the sixth round of Shield matches.

With Michael Neser confirmed as reserve paceman, the extra player will likely be a batter.

The Pat Cummins-captained squad is the first named since the Sandpapergate scandal reignited this month following allegations by Usman Khawaja that more players on the 2018 tour of South Africa were complicit in cheating than the three found culpable.

Barring Lyon, selectors retained all the current players from that 2018 squad: batter Steve Smith and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins.

Smith was suspended for 12 months for his part in the ball-tampering plot, while Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood have strongly denied any prior knowledge of cheating in South Africa.

The first test starts in Perth on December 9.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc