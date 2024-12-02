Lyon's Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports of armed robbery

Olympique Lyonnais attacker Georges Mikautadze on Monday said he has suffered no physical harm after reports of an armed robbery at his place following a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Reports in French media said two armed men entered the 24-year-old's house following Lyon's 4-1 win over Nice and forced the Georgia international to hand over valuable belongings worth between 150,000 euros ($157,515) and 200,000 euros.

"After last night's event, I would like to reassure you that I'm fine and haven't suffered any physical damage," Mikautadze, who joined Lyon from Metz in July, wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you for your many messages of support, they mean a lot to me. I'm staying focused on my goals and look forward to seeing you soon."

Reuters has contacted Lyon for comment.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)