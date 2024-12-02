Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lyon's Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports of armed robbery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lyon's Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports of armed robbery

Lyon's Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports of armed robbery

Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Georgia v Ukraine - Adjarabet Arena, Batumi, Georgia - November 16, 2024 Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze/ File Photo

02 Dec 2024 10:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympique Lyonnais attacker Georges Mikautadze on Monday said he has suffered no physical harm after reports of an armed robbery at his place following a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Reports in French media said two armed men entered the 24-year-old's house following Lyon's 4-1 win over Nice and forced the Georgia international to hand over valuable belongings worth between 150,000 euros ($157,515) and 200,000 euros.

"After last night's event, I would like to reassure you that I'm fine and haven't suffered any physical damage," Mikautadze, who joined Lyon from Metz in July, wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you for your many messages of support, they mean a lot to me. I'm staying focused on my goals and look forward to seeing you soon."

Reuters has contacted Lyon for comment.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement