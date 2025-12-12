Maaloul returns for another Cup of Nations tilt with Tunisia

Dec 11 : Veteran left back Ali Maaloul has been included in Tunisia's 28-man squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations finals, as the 35-year-old prepares to make his fifth appearance in the tournament.

Maaloul, who turns 36 next month, had not played for Tunisia for almost two years when he won a recall for a friendly last month and kept his place for the Arab Cup in Qatar, where Tunisia were eliminated on Sunday.

Maaloul has competed at four previous Cup of Nations editions, and won the African Champions League four times. He is one of several experienced internationals named on Thursday by coach Sami Trabelsi, who also included 33-year-old midfielder Ferjani Sassi, who will reach 100 caps if he plays in all three first-round matches.

Tunisia have been drawn in Group C and start their campaign against Uganda in Rabat on December 23, after which they take on Nigeria and Tanzania.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tunisia are making a record-extending 17th successive appearance at the Cup of Nations finals.

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hassen (Etoile Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (Esperance), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Noureddine Farhati (Stade Tunisien)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Nice), Mohamed Ben Ali (Esperance), Adem Arous, Mortadha Ben Ouanes (both Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Servette Geneve), Nader Ghandri (Akhmat Grozny), Ali Maaloul (CS Sfaxien), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders: Mohamed Haj Mahmoud (Lugano), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al Ahly), Ismael Gharbi (Augsburg), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Ferjani Sassi (Al Gharafa), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt), Naim Sliti (Al Shamal), Houssem Tka (Esperance).

Forwards: Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen), Firas Chaouat (Club Africain), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala), Elias Saad (Augsburg), Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)