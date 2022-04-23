Macarthur A-League finals hopes in others' hands, says Milicic

Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic conceded his team's hopes of advancing to the A-League's end-of-season finals are out of their own hands after their 4-1 loss against Melbourne Victory on Friday.

Tony Popovic's title-chasing side closed in on lead duo Melbourne City and Western United with a win that leaves Milicic's team in sixth place in the 12-club league with 32 points from 24 games.

Only the top six progress to the finals and, with several teams below them having played fewer matches, Milicic conceded his outfit's fate will be decided by others.

"With this short turn around that we had we needed to pick up something against Western United and Melbourne Victory," said Milicic after seeing his team lose to the sides in second and third within the space of four days.

"We now need to depend on others, which isn't an ideal scenario, but all we can do is recover well, refocus and see how the boys pulled up and go again on Sunday."

Macarthur qualified for the finals last year with a sixth place finish in their first-ever A-League campaign and will take on Newcastle Jets next weekend with Milicic hoping he has a refreshed squad available.

"We know we're a decent side, particularly when we've got some of these bodies back," he said.

"We just need a week on the training park and if we're good enough on Sunday then we can get a result and maybe that keeps us alive for another week. Otherwise, that's the end probably.

"We keep believing there's a lot of quality in that dressing room, a lot of proud players that are hurting.

"I'm sure when we do get back together on Monday there's enough pride and quality to really train, be focused and finish the season in the correct manner.

"And whether that's good enough to get us there, time will tell."