Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco
Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

President of France Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference on the day of the IX Euro-Mediterranean Summit (EU-MED9) in Alicante, Spain, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

11 Dec 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2022 06:19PM)
PARIS : French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarter-finals.

"The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment," she said on Franceinfo radio.

Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

Source: Reuters

