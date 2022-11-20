Logo
Sport

Maddison misses England training again
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England Training - Al Wakrah SC Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 18, 2022 England's James Maddison during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

20 Nov 2022 10:45PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 10:54PM)
DOHA: England midfielder James Maddison's chances of appearing in his side's World Cup opener against Iran appear to be receding after he again missed training with the rest of the squad on Sunday (Nov 20).

Maddison, whose sparkling form for Leicester City earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad three years after he earned his solitary cap, is struggling with a knee injury.

England's squad trained for the final time before the Group B clash with Iran at their Al Wakrah base with Maddison the only player absent, having missed training the two previous days.

Maddison suffered the injury in Leicester's last game before the Premier League broke off for the World Cup, going off in the first half against West Ham United.

While the 25-year-old said after arriving in Qatar this week that a scan had been "positive", his continued absence will be a worry for Southgate, especially with two other squad members - Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips - having only just returned from injuries.

Southgate was due to talk to the media later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters/cm

