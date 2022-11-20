Maddison misses England training again

DOHA: England midfielder James Maddison's chances of appearing in his side's World Cup opener against Iran appear to be receding after he again missed training with the rest of the squad on Sunday (Nov 20).

Maddison, whose sparkling form for Leicester City earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad three years after he earned his solitary cap, is struggling with a knee injury.

England's squad trained for the final time before the Group B clash with Iran at their Al Wakrah base with Maddison the only player absent, having missed training the two previous days.