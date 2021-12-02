Maddison rescues point for Leicester at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England :James Maddison scored a second-half equaliser as Leicester City twice came from behind to force a 2-2 Premier League draw with hosts Southampton on Wednesday in a match delayed for 18 minutes by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Jan Bednarek and Che Adams scored first-half goals for the home team either side of a Jonny Evans strike for the visitors to lead 2-1 at halftime.

A medical emergency in the crowd during the break forced a delay to the second period, but once the action got back under way, it was the visitors who were much the brighter as Maddison soon equalised.

The draw moves Leicester up to 19 points, while Southampton are on 15 points.

