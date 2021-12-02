Logo
Maddison rescues point for Leicester at Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Leicester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 1, 2021 Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring their second goal with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Leicester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 1, 2021 Leicester City's James Maddison scores their second goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien
02 Dec 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 05:44AM)
SOUTHAMPTON, England :James Maddison scored a second-half equaliser as Leicester City twice came from behind to force a 2-2 Premier League draw with hosts Southampton on Wednesday in a match delayed for 18 minutes by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Jan Bednarek and Che Adams scored first-half goals for the home team either side of a Jonny Evans strike for the visitors to lead 2-1 at halftime.

A medical emergency in the crowd during the break forced a delay to the second period, but once the action got back under way, it was the visitors who were much the brighter as Maddison soon equalised.

The draw moves Leicester up to 19 points, while Southampton are on 15 points.

(Reporting by Nick SaidEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

