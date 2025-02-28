Made in Empoli - youngsters eye relegation battle after Juve Cup upset

Having used inexperienced, home-grown talent to beat Juventus and reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals for the first time, Empoli may use the same tactic in their battle for Serie A survival.

Holders Juventus fielded a full-strength side on Wednesday as Empoli made eight changes to the team who lost 5-0 to Atalanta last time out and they secured a famous victory after a penalty shootout.

One of the heroes was 20-year-old defender Luca Marianucci who calmly slotted in the final spot-kick in front of the Juventus fans, having also converted during Empoli's shootout win over Fiorentina in the previous round.

Marianucci, who has been at Empoli since the age of seven, made his senior debut in the first round of the cup in August but has had to bide his time in the league, making his first two starts in Serie A this month.

Alongside Marianucci at the back was 19-year-old Lorenzo Tosto, another product of Empoli's youth sector, whose father Vittorio finished his playing career at the club.

Tosto has just one minute of Serie A football under his belt, a late substitute appearance in Empoli's 4-1 defeat at Juventus this month.

Midfielder Jacopo Bacci made his first start against Juventus. The 19-year-old had made two substitute appearances in the league, and it was his pass that set up Youssef Maleh to put Empoli ahead.

Empoli, without a win in 11 league games, are 18th in the standings, but the youngsters who stood tall at the Juventus Stadium may well play a bigger role for the remainder of the season, beginning at Genoa on Sunday.

"The boys have achieved a feat, writing a historic page for this club and it must also serve us for the league," Empoli manager Roberto D'Aversa said.

"I had asked for a game of pride, we went even further. There were three boys from the youth sector on the field. If we play like tonight we will achieve our goal."