Sport

Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking
Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking

FILE PHOTO: Soccer referee Bobby Madley, formerly a Premier League referee, officiates a 4th division match in Oslo, Norway April 23, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Berit Roald via REUTERS

26 Oct 2022 02:35PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 03:34PM)
Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday (Oct 29) after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018.

Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.

He returned to English football in 2020, taking charge of matches at League One and League Two level, and has officiated 10 games in the Championship this season.

The 37-year-old is set to take charge of Brentford's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a list of officials for weekend fixtures on the Premier League's website.

Madley's brother Andy, who is also a referee, will take charge of Brighton & Hove Albion's home game against Chelsea on the same day.

Source: Reuters

