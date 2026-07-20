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Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
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Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show

Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Halftime Show - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Halftime Show - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 BTS perform during the Halftime Show REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Halftime Show - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Shakira performs during the Halftime Show REUTERS/Lee Smith
Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Halftime Show - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Shakira poses after performing in the half time show REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Halftime Show - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Justin Bieber performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
20 Jul 2026 05:01AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 05:09AM)
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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 - Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira offered a high-energy musical medley on Sunday in the first halftime show at a World Cup final. 

Madonna kicked off the Super Bowl-style show, one of several American elements added to this year's tournament, with a performance of her single "Music." She began singing from the tunnels of New York New Jersey Stadium before entering the venue via a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

K-pop band BTS, clad in black-and-red outfits, followed with the upbeat "Dynamite." American actors Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, in character as coaches from TV show "Ted Lasso," introduced Bieber. He slowed the tempo with the acoustic "Everything Hallelujah," changing the song's final words to “World Cup Hallelujah.”

Colombian singer Shakira and Nigeria's Burna Boy joined for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup.

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Ahead of the match, the halftime show drew criticism for deviating from the traditional 15-minute interval. International Laws of the Game say players are entitled to a halftime interval "not exceeding 15 minutes." Tournament regulations, however, mention a 15-minute break but do not say it cannot exceed that time.

The musical performances lasted 11 minutes, but the entire break extended to around 27 minutes as workers moved equipment to and from the pitch.

Source: Reuters
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