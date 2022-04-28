Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Madrid anticipting Real LaLiga title celebrations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Madrid anticipting Real LaLiga title celebrations

Madrid anticipting Real LaLiga title celebrations

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Real Madrid fans watch the Champions League Final - Madrid, Spain - May 27, 2018 Real Madrid fans celebrate near the Cibeles fountain in central Madrid after their team won the Champions League REUTERS/Paul Hanna

28 Apr 2022 07:28PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 07:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Madrid is getting ready for the thousands of fans expected to flock to the city’s Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join Real’s players for a much-anticipated celebration of a LaLiga title that Carlo Ancelotti’s side could clinch at home to Espanyol.

Real will have two challenges on Saturday, however.

The first will be taking at least a point against lowly Espanyol, who have lost three of their last four league games, to guarantee the title with almost a month of the season left.

But perhaps the trickier task for Ancelotti will be managing his team's title celebrations given that they host Manchester City on Wednesday needing to overturn a 4-3 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The veteran Italian coach does not seem too worried about a title party hangover though and believes winning LaLiga would be a great way to boost morale before the return leg.

"If we are able to win the title on Saturday, of course we will celebrate because I think it will help us for the Man City game," Ancelotti said after Tuesday's clash at the Etihad.

With five rounds of games still to be played, the leaders benefited from Rayo Vallecano's shock 1-0 win at second-placed Barcelona last Sunday which left Real with a massive 15-point advantage over bitter rivals Barca and Sevilla, who are third.

The Spanish capital's officials have already authorised the preparations for a party at the Cibeles fountain, a central landmark where the club traditionally mark their successes.

Traffic restrictions will be put in place as early as Friday while a stage is built around the fountain where the players on an open-top bus traditionally join the supporters coming from the Santiago Bernabeu to continue the party.

It will be the first time Real fans have had a chance to gather without wearing masks for a celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the club's last league title triumph in 2020 was in the middle of lockdown.

Ancelotti is expected to be cautious and rest several usual starters such as Casemiro, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and even LaLiga top scorer Karim Benzema as they prepare to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us