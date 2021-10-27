Logo
Madrid court suspends Bayern's Lucas Hernandez prison term
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez in action REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

27 Oct 2021 04:00PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 03:55PM)
MADRID : A Madrid court has suspended Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez's six month prison term for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence, a court statement said on Wednesday.

The sentence will be suspended for four years as long he does not commit a new offence during the period, and includes a 96,000 euro fine, the court said.

Hernandez was sentenced to 31 days community service for assaulting his then girlfriend in February 2017, when he was an Atletico Madrid player and was given a restraining order preventing him from being within 500 metres of her. She was also sentenced to 31 days community service.

They later married and Hernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order when flying back to Spain from their honeymoon in June of that year.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

Source: Reuters

