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Madrid's Mbappe fit and ready to play every game before World Cup
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Madrid's Mbappe fit and ready to play every game before World Cup

Madrid's Mbappe fit and ready to play every game before World Cup

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 22, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe before the match REUTERS/Jon Nazca

24 Mar 2026 11:49AM
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March 24 : France striker Kylian Mbappe says he has fully recovered from a knee injury and wants to play all of Real Madrid's remaining matches in the season run-in as he builds toward the World Cup.

The 27-year-old missed four league games in 2026 due to a lingering knee issue from last season but featured off the bench in the 64th minute of Madrid’s 3-2 win over Atletico on Sunday.

Mbappe has been named in France’s squad for friendlies against Brazil on March 26 and Colombia three days later in the United States, which is co-hosting the June 11-July 19 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

"I have made a 100 per cent recovery," Mbappe told AS.

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"I prepared for the last two World Cups in the best way possible, which is to play, score goals, win titles, and fight until the last minute for my club, and this year I am going to do the same to arrive in top form."

France will play in Group I at the World Cup with Norway, Senegal and the winner of an intercontinental playoff.

Source: Reuters
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